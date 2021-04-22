Karabakh agreement - very important step in protection of human rights - German MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 22

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The November 10, 2020 agreement, which put an end to the Second Karabakh war is a very important step in the protection of human rights, Michael Roth, Minister of State for Europe at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, Special Representative of the Federal Government for the German Presidency of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe said, Trend reports.

Roth made the statement during the 14th sitting of the PACE spring plenary session, held in "hybrid" format.

On Apr. 20, 2020 Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel pointed out the importance of observing the international law to avoid conflicts like the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh in the future.

"The rule-based order is an important principle of coexistence,” Merkel said in a video message during the PACE spring session. “When the sovereignty and integrity of countries are called into question, it is contrary to our common values. We saw this during the events in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The Council of Europe can play a decisive role here if all its institutions are united."

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.