Azerbaijani MoD shares footage from Aghdam's Shihbabali village (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.25
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has shared footage from Shihbabali village of Aghdam district, liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Apr.25 referring to a source in the ministry.
The footage:
