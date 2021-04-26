There was no hope that Armenia would comply with demands of Security Council resolutions - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

Trend:

There was no hope that Armenia would comply with the demands of the Security Council resolutions, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the 77-th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), Trend reports.

“Last year Azerbaijan put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation by Armenia of almost 20 percent of its territories. As a result of the occupation and ethnic cleansing policy of Armenia, more than 1 million Azerbaijanis were expelled from their native lands. In 1992 Armenia committed the Khojaly genocide killing 613 innocent civilians, including women and children. The Khojaly genocide has been recognized by 13 states,” President Aliyev said.

“The United Nations Security Council adopted four resolutions in 1993 demanding the full, immediate and unconditional withdrawal of armed forces of Armenia from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan. However, these resolutions were never implemented by Armenia," he said.

"I invite partner countries to join efforts to propose and elaborate mechanisms of implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions in order to avoid double standards. We all witnessed that some Security Council resolutions are implemented within days. But in our case, they remained unfulfilled for 27 years. There was no hope that Armenia would comply with the demands of the Security Council resolutions. No pressure and sanctions were imposed on Armenia throughout all these years,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Instead, Armenian military-political leadership was threatening Azerbaijan with a “new war for new territories”. In July 2020 Armenia perpetrated military provocation along the state border. In August Armenian sabotage group attempted to penetrate through the line of contact,” the head of state said.