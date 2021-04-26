Azerbaijani president, first lady laid foundation for 'Smart Village' project in Agaly village of Zangilan district (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

Trend:

On April 26, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited Jabrayil and Zangilan districts, Trend reports.

As part of the trip, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva took part in laying the foundation for the 'Smart Village' project in the village of Agaly, Zangilan district.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared video footage from the visit on her official Instagram account.