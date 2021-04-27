Azerbaijani president lays foundation of Zangilan-Horadiz highway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, First Lady, Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter, Leyla Aliyeva, on April 26 visited Jabrayil and Zangilan district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

During the visit, President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation of the Zangilan-Horadiz highway.

In the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, by the instructions of the head of state, the implementation of several road projects has already been launched and continues successfully. These projects will play an essential role in the socio-economic development of liberated districts and villages.

From this point of view, the Zangilan-Horadiz highway is also of strategic importance. The total length of the road is 124 kilometers and it will have 6 lanes.