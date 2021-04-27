Runway of Fuzuli airport to be commissioned in 2021 – Azerbaijani president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27
Trend:
The runway of the Fuzuli airport will be commissioned this year, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said.
President Aliyev made the remark after the foundation laying ceremony of the International Airport in Zangilan district, Trend reports on April 27.
