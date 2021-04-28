We now restored billboard that was once erected at entrance to Jabrayil district - President Aliyev (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

Trend:

As reported earlier, on 26 April President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared video footage from the visit on her official Instagram account.

“We have now restored the billboard that was once erected at the entrance to Jabrayil district – in the same shape and design. We have restored the “Welcome to Jabrayil!” billboard,” the head of state said.