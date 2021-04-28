Azerbaijani-Iranian border is border of friendship - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

Trend:

The Azerbaijani-Iranian border is a border of friendship, President Ilham Aliyev Said during the meeting with servicemen of the State Border Service after viewing conditions created at the military unit in Jabrayil, Trend reports.

“During the Patriotic war, the Azerbaijani-Iranian border was fully restored. The 132-kilometer occupied border was fully restored. All the necessary fortification and protection work began along the border immediately after the war. The launch of this military unit is clear evidence of that. Necessary work is being done along the entire border – both the Azerbaijani-Iranian and Azerbaijani-Armenian borders,” Azerbaijani president said.

“The Azerbaijani-Iranian border is a border of friendship. The protection of this border is also of great importance for the development of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations. We have a border with the Islamic Republic of Iran in other directions, and this border is, in the true sense of the word, is the border of friendship and cooperation. Citizens of both countries benefit from this by crossing the border. At the same time, the growing volume of cargo indicates the development of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations,” the head of state said.