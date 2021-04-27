Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss unblocking transport communications in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a telephone conversation on April 27, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The parties discussed the current situation in the region and issues related to the implementation of trilateral statements, as well as the activities of the trilateral working group to unblock economic and transport communications in the region.

The ministers also exchanged views on issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation.