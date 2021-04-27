Israel to build buffalo farm in Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan district (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 15:21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.27

Trend:

Israel will build a buffalo farm in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, an employee of an Israeli company said, Trend reports.

The statement was made during a video conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Zangilan.

“First of all, I am proud to stand in front of you and meet you. Thank you for this opportunity. I would like to congratulate you on the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories (including Karabakh) from Armenian occupation. We are really very glad to be your partners,” the company representative said.

“Israel will first build a buffalo farm for 300-400 heads in Zangilan, after which we want to bring it up to 1,000 heads. Our company works with ‘smart farm’ technologies. We have transmitters connecting the entire farm to data analysis software that can be seen related to feeding, health and milking. We are implementing it as a turnkey project, which includes feasibility studies, construction, planning, team training and livestock imports,” the employee of the company said.

“The animals will be equipped with sensors. We also deal with manure processing. We can get fertilizer and biogas from manure. There are various options like wastewater treatment and solar energy. This means generating electricity on a large scale without creating a large electricity infrastructure. Such a farm will be very interesting. Thus, we want to bring to Azerbaijan, the Karabakh region our knowledge and experience in the field of dairy farm technology, which Israel possesses. Thanks a lot for this opportunity. We look forward to working with you,” said the company representative.