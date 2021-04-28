President Aliyev receives president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes (UPDATE)

Details added, the first version posted 28 April 2021 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President and Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes Stanley Deal.

According to Trend, Stanley Deal said: On behalf of Boeing, I would like to thank you for your leadership in cooperating with Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.

Stanley Deal: We have done all the work in relation to Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, it has been more than 20 years.

Stanley Deal: Yes, we've been working together for 20 years.

President Ilham Aliyev noted Azerbaijan's successful cooperation with Boeing and spoke about the role of this cooperation in the development of the country’s airlines. The head of state said that new airports were being built in the liberated territories and stressed that the aircraft fleet would be expanded in this regard.

President Ilham Aliyev: As you know, we have built several airports in Azerbaijan and three additional airports...

Stanley Deal: Are under construction?

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, they will be built in the liberated territories.

Stanley Deal: I know, it is very important.

President Ilham Aliyev: Two days ago, I laid the foundation stone of one of them. The first airport, the construction of which we started a few months ago, will be operational in September.

Stanley Deal: Work is progressing very fast.

The head of state also pointed to the potential of the country's cargo aircraft fleet and noted opportunities for cooperation in this area.

President Ilham Aliyev: I am sure that our successful cooperation will continue. You have also helped us in developing a cargo aircraft fleet.

Stanley Deal: Yes, it is very important.

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, I think that Azerbaijan is among the leading countries in terms of the potential of its cargo aircraft fleet.

Stanley Deal: That is correct. It is commendable to have the honor of being the best carrier in the field of air freight in 2020, given that this process began two decades ago and you have already become a leader in this field.

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, I think this is a great achievement. Because not many countries in our region have such a strong cargo fleet which helps us and also serves the cause of cooperation.

Stanley Deal: Achieving cargo capacity is a strategic issue.