Azerbaijan and Russia sign Protocol on economic co-op (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28
Trend:
A protocol on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia was signed in Moscow, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The protocol was signed following the 19th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, which was held on April 27.
The delegations led by co-chairs of the Commission - Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexei Overchuk attended the meeting.
