Russian FM to visit Azerbaijan soon
Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr.29
Trend:
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Azerbaijan in early May, Trend reports referring to Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.
“The visit is scheduled for May 10-11,” Zakharova added. "During the visit, a wide range of issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, as well as interaction in the international arena are expected to be thoroughly discussed."
