Armenia continues to carry out war crimes against Azerbaijan - Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Armenia, without giving a map of minefields of liberated lands to Azerbaijan, continues to carry out war crimes that it has been committing against Azerbaijan for years, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remark at a joint press conference with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, Trend reports on April 30.

"While suffering as a result of a mine explosion in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Azerbaijani civilians die and get injured,” Bayramov said. “This statistics changes every day. After November 10, 2020, 22 people died, 10 people were injured as a result of the explosion of mines. It is necessary to increase pressure on Armenia in connection with this issue. International organizations, countries must not remain silent on this issue."