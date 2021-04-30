Lithuania - ready for any cooperation that Azerbaijan offers - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30

Trend:

Lithuania is ready for any cooperation that Azerbaijan offers, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said.

Landsbergis made the remark at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports on April 30.

“Lithuania is interested in cooperation with the countries of the South Caucasus, including, undoubtedly, Azerbaijan,” Landsbergis added. “Lithuania is interested in further expanding these ties and intends to strengthen ties not only in the economic but also in the political sphere.”

"The potential for the development of bilateral economic cooperation is great,” the Lithuanian foreign minister said. “Azerbaijan is Lithuania's biggest trade partner in the Caucasus. We also support the expansion of political cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan."