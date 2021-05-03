Armenia committed terror and genocide against Azerbaijanis - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Armenia has not fulfilled the decisions and resolutions of international organizations for many years, counting on its patrons and committed terror and genocide against Azerbaijanis, Azerbaijani MP Tahir Rzayev told Trend on May 3.

“In particular Armenia ignored four resolutions of the UN Security Council on the immediate withdrawal of the Armenian Armed Forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan,” the MP said.

“Nevertheless, no pressure was exerted on Armenia,” Rzayev said. “President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev mainly devoted his speech in video format at the 77th session of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific to the topic of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which testifies to the protection of the national interests by the president on all platforms.

“The president of Azerbaijan intends to inform the world by all means again about Armenia’s aggressive policy, the massacre committed by this country over Azerbaijanis, the genocides it committed, ideology serving the ideas of fascism, as well as our glorious victory, fair struggle,” Rzayev stressed.

“Azerbaijan's activity is aimed at ensuring peace and security in the region,” the MP said.