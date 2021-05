Azerbaijan shows goodwill and releases some Armenian servicemen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

Trend:

Three Armenian servicemen, disarmed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region after the signing of a trilateral statement on November 10, 2020 [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region], were released in accordance with the humanism policy of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports on May 4.

During the next few hours, these individuals will be delivered from Baku to Yerevan on a military plane, accompanied by Commander of the Russian peacekeepers Rustam Muradov.

Thus, Robert Vardanyan, Samvel Shukhyan, and Seyran Tamrazyan were released.

Despite the investigative structures confirmed that they are the Armenian military personnel, their involvement in criminal activity, including operations that resulted in the death or injury of Azerbaijani military personnel or civilians, was not revealed.

Unfortunately, Armenia does not give a similar answer to the policy of high humanism demonstrated by Azerbaijan.

Armenia has not yet transferred to Azerbaijan the maps of minefields in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Civilians and military personnel are killed and wounded as a result of the mine explosion.

Armenia does not provide information on more than 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens who disappeared during the first Nagorno-Karabakh war. Most of them were killed and buried in mass graves. One of these burials was found in Bashlibel village of Kalbajar district.

At the same time, Armenia does not provide information about the Azerbaijani citizens who were in captivity during the first Nagorno-Karabakh war.

The fact that they were alive was confirmed by the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, who corresponded with them. Perhaps these people were tortured and brutally killed. Nevertheless, Yerevan refuses to provide any information about them.