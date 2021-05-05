Georgian PM Garibashvili arrives in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

Trend:

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili arrived in Azerbaijan on May 5, Trend reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku a guard of honor was lined up for Garibashvili.

At the airport, the prime minister was met by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.