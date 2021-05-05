Georgian PM invites Azerbaijani president to Georgia (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 14:44

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has invited Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Georgia.

"You mentioned that we have excellent relationship and our relationship counts centuries," Garibashvili said during his meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. "And I want to repeat the words of your father who once said in Tbilisi that the destiny designated and actually we are lucky that we are neighbors."

"Georgian and Azerbaijani people are neighbors. So, this is our destiny and we are interlinked and interdependent on each other. As you mentioned, we have executed some of the most important historic projects together."

"So, we are absolutely determined and motivated to continue to implement even more projects together that will strengthen our relationship and brotherhood," Garibashvili said. "So, once again, I want to thank you for receiving my delegation here in Baku and I would like to take this opportunity and invite you to visit us in Tbilisi at your convenience. Thank you very much."