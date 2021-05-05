Ombudsman prepares report on hate crimes, hostile approach towards Azerbaijanis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

Trend:

Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva prepared a report on hate crimes and hostile approach towards Azerbaijanis, Trend reports.

The report aims to inform the global community about human rights violations caused by long-standing ethnic hatred policy against Azerbaijanis in Armenia and abroad, and to call for action to prevent this hate-based policy.

In preparing the report, data on the materials received by the Ombudsman were used, as well as information obtained from reliable sources, published in social media, and in the press.

The report notes that territorial claims and ideology of hatred, formed by the political elite of Armenia against other peoples of the region over the years, were accompanied by a policy of ethnic cleansing and occupation. Thus, as a result of the policy, which provides for the falsification of historical facts and incitement of hatred and intolerance towards Azerbaijanis in Armenian society, ethnic cleansing, massacres and genocide were committed at different times in history.

The report says Armenia's occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijani lands for nearly 30 years and the expulsion of more than one million people from their homes, demonstrates the effect of its long-standing ethnic hate policy towards Azerbaijanis.

Despite the demands of the documents adopted by the UN, the Council of Europe and other relevant international organizations to end the occupation, Armenia continued its policy of aggression, massively and grossly violating human rights, not respecting the norms and principles of international law.

Lack of a timely international legal assessment of war crimes and human rights violations committed by Armenia has created conditions for the continuation of such cases, said the report.