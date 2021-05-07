Azerbaijani president pays constant attention to work in liberated lands - administration (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev constantly pays attention to restoration and construction work in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports referring to Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev.

Nuriyev made the remark during the fifth video conference meeting of the Coordination Headquarters, created upon the order of the president of Azerbaijan dated November 24, 2020 to resolve the issues in a centralized manner in the territories liberated from occupation.

“The important spheres of the future activity have been determined,” head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration said.

Nuriyev said that as President Aliyev stressed, Armenia ravaged the Azerbaijani cities and villages on the lands which the Azerbaijani troops liberated from occupation, razed historical and religious monuments to the ground and this requires large-scale planning and restoration work.

The reports on the decisive work related to the de-mining process in the territories liberated from occupation, the preparation of the State Program "Restoration and Sustainable Development of the Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan Liberated from the Occupation for 2021-2025", the return of former IDPs to their native lands were noted during the meeting.

Moreover, the reports on energy supply, in particular, the "Green energy" issues, urban planning and the creation of transport and communications infrastructure, as well as the work carried out within the research conducted by the ADA University "Preparation of proposals for forecasting and effective organization of repatriation to the post-conflict territories of Azerbaijan" and the results of the surveys were also heard during the meeting.

The corresponding instructions were made during the meeting.

The importance of carrying out the work, taking into account the combination of high rates and quality, was emphasized during the meeting in accordance with the instructions of the president.