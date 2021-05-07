Armenian side does not fulfill obligations upon int’l humanitarian law - MFA (UPDATE -2)

Details added: the first version posted on 14:57

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

Trend:

The Armenian side does not fulfill its obligations upon the international humanitarian law, as well as upon the signed trilateral declaration [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region], Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports.

Abdullayeva was commenting on the appeal of the French and Canadian foreign ministries to release the detained Armenian servicemen.

"This isn’t the first humane step on the part of Azerbaijan. Our country handed over Armenian prisoners to the opposite side even during military operations,” she reminded. “After the cessation of hostilities, the Azerbaijani side handed over more than 70 Armenian prisoners. In response, Armenia struck a blow to the fragile peace achieved with great difficulty, by introducing their troops into Azerbaijani territories literally 20 days after the cessation of hostilities.”