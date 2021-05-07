Azerbaijan State Security Service talks arrest of illegal armed groups' members

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

Trend:

The Azerbaijani State Security Service has spread a message about the arrest of the individuals who were members of illegal armed groups, Trend reports citing the website of the State Security Service.

The measures were carried out on the basis of the files collected in connection with the participation of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan in illegal armed formations outside the country and on the territory of other countries.

During the investigation, it was suspected that Azerbaijani citizens - 44-year-old Yahya Mammadov, 36-year-old Elnur Jabiyev and others were revealed to be part of illegal armed groups in conflicts outside the country.

Moreover, investigative bodies revealed that Mammadov and Jabiyev left the country in November and December 2010, respectively. First they went to Iran and from there illegally moved to Pakistan, where they took part in the activity of illegal armed formations as part of the Salahuddin Jamaat controlled by the Taliban in North Waziristan and Urugzan provinces.

Mammadov and Jabiyev were prosecuted as defendants under Articles 12.1, 279.1 of the Criminal Code (participation in the activity of armed formations or groups not envisaged by the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan) upon the criminal case initiated by the State Security Service in connection with these facts.

A preventive measure in the form of detention was chosen upon a court decision. Both accused admitted their guilt and repented of their deeds.

Currently, the investigative and operational actions on the criminal case are underway.

The State Security Service continues to take comprehensive measures to timely detect and prevent the threats to the interests of Azerbaijan's national security, terrorist acts and other subversive activity.