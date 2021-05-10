Int'l organizations notified about Armenia's crimes against Azerbaijani civilians - Azerbaijan's prosecutor general

Politics 10 May 2021 15:44 (UTC+04:00)
Int'l organizations notified about Armenia's crimes against Azerbaijani civilians - Azerbaijan's prosecutor general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The crimes committed by Armenia against the civilian population of Azerbaijan have been brought to the attention of international organizations, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev said, Trend reports.

According to Aliyev, since the first day of the [Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict, appropriate measures have been taken in this direction, and all the steps were taken on a legal basis.

"Claims about crimes committed by Armenia against the civilian population will be filed both in the order of criminal prosecution and civil proceedings," Aliyev said.

