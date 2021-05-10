Int'l organizations notified about Armenia's crimes against Azerbaijani civilians - Azerbaijan's prosecutor general
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10
By Samir Ali - Trend:
The crimes committed by Armenia against the civilian population of Azerbaijan have been brought to the attention of international organizations, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev said, Trend reports.
According to Aliyev, since the first day of the [Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict, appropriate measures have been taken in this direction, and all the steps were taken on a legal basis.
"Claims about crimes committed by Armenia against the civilian population will be filed both in the order of criminal prosecution and civil proceedings," Aliyev said.
Latest
Int'l organizations notified about Armenia's crimes against Azerbaijani civilians - Azerbaijan's prosecutor general
Criminal cases against Armenian terrorists who fought in Karabakh nearing completion - Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan
President Aliyev attends launch of project for reconstruction of drinking water supply, sewerage systems in Ordubad
First Vice President of Azerbaijan shares publication on occasion of 98th anniversary of birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
Azerbaijani president, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)