Presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan hold phone conversation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10
Trend:
On May 10, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
During the phone conversation the heads of state congratulated each other on the 76th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, saying courage of savior warriors is remembered, and the veterans who showed unprecedented heroism and selflessness are honored with gratitude in both countries.
They affirmed both sides` commitment to further expansion of Azerbaijan-Russia comprehensive mutual activities.
During the conversation the heads of state noted that contacts at different levels would be continued.
Latest
Int'l organizations notified about Armenia's crimes against Azerbaijani civilians - Azerbaijan's prosecutor general
Criminal cases against Armenian terrorists who fought in Karabakh nearing completion - Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan
President Aliyev attends launch of project for reconstruction of drinking water supply, sewerage systems in Ordubad
First Vice President of Azerbaijan shares publication on occasion of 98th anniversary of birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
Azerbaijani president, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)