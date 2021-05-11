Armenian railways are owned by Russian railways, therefore, we are discussing issue mainly with Russian side - President Aliyev

Politics 11 May 2021 12:47 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11

Trend:

Armenian railways are owned by Russian railways. This means that Armenian railways belong to them. Therefore, we are discussing this issue mainly with the Russian side, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with the Azerbaijan Television as part of his visit to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

“There is only a 40-kilometer Zangazur corridor separating Zangilan from Nakhchivan, which must and will be opened,” the head of state said.

“As you know, this is reflected in the joint declaration signed on 10 November. Since then, very serious steps have been taken in this regard at the meetings of the working group at the level of deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia. I can say with full confidence that the railway corridor will be opened. Let no one have any doubts about that. Of course, Azerbaijan will fulfill its responsibilities. As you know, I laid the foundation stone of the Horadiz-Aghband railway. The missing 15-16-kilometer section will be built here – from Ordubad to the Armenian border. The Nakhchivan railway is in operation, as both passenger and cargo transportation is carried out. In other words, the entire infrastructure on the territory of Azerbaijan will be created after the construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“As for the section of the railway in the territory of Armenia, as you know, there is no such thing as Armenian railways. Armenian railways are owned by Russian railways. This means that Armenian railways belong to them. Therefore, we are discussing this issue mainly with the Russian side. Our next historic achievement will be to connect Zangilan, located in the Eastern Zangazur region, with our ancient lands of Western Zangazur and then with Nakhchivan and Turkey through Ordubad. I am sure that this will happen – I have no doubt about that. I want to say again that Azerbaijan will fulfill its responsibilities and do its best to ensure that there are no problems with the implementation of this project,” the head of state said.

