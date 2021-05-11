Post-conflict situation, of course, dictates need for closer contacts at all levels - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11

Trend:

I must say that the current situation, the post-conflict situation, of course, dictates the need for closer contacts at all levels, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports.

“We have a constant dialogue and regular contacts with Vladimir Vladimirovich. We actively interact both within the framework of the bilateral agenda and within the framework of the situation related to post-conflict development in our region. I must say that the current situation, the post-conflict situation, of course, dictates the need for closer contacts at all levels. I also know that you have very close contacts with your Azerbaijani counterpart. All this leads to the fact that we are witnessing positive development, the strengthening of security, the strengthening of stability, the minimization of the risk of renewed hostilities and the desire to turn this page, the black page of our history,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“In any case, Azerbaijan is ready for this. Numerous high-level statements testify to our position in terms of the development of communication projects, which were also mentioned in the Statement on the results of the war in November, and extensive work is underway in this direction. As you know, the meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani intergovernmental commission held in Moscow recently, two weeks ago, had a broad bilateral agenda. Also, a trilateral meeting of deputy prime ministers of the three countries was held, and I think significant steps were taken to implement an important item of the joint declaration – the opening of transport corridors,” the head of state said.