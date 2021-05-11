Issue of unblocking communications being solved taking into account all interested parties - Russian FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11
Trend:
The issue of unblocking communications is being solved taking into account all interested parties, not only Azerbaijan and Armenia but also Russia, Turkey, and Iran as neighboring countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.
