Second batch of Sputnik V vaccine to be delivered to Azerbaijan by late May - Russian FM (UPDATE)
Details added: the first version posted on 13:34
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11
Trend:
The second batch of Sputnik V vaccine will be delivered to Azerbaijan by the end of May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, Trend reports.
Lavrov made the remark during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
The first batch of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was delivered to Azerbaijan on May 2, 2021.
The plane with 40,000 doses of the vaccine landed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
