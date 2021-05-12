Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares videos from another trip with President Aliyev to Karabakh region on Instagram (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12
Trend:
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared the video footage from another trip with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the Nagorno-Karabakh region on her official Instagram page, Trend reports referring to Mehriban Aliyeva’s official Instagram page.
