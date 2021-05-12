Azerbaijani PM expresses condolences to Russian counterpart
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12
Trend:
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov sent a letter of condolences to Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
In his letter, Asadov stressed that he is deeply saddened by the news of the tragedy that occurred in Kazan, which entailed human casualties.
Asadov expressed condolences to the prime minister of Russia, the families, and relatives of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
