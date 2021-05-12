Azerbaijani culture, prominent representatives of Azerbaijani culture returned to Shusha today - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

Azerbaijani culture, prominent representatives of Azerbaijani culture have returned to Shusha today, and this return is a reality, and everyone must reckon with this reality, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said attending the “Kharibulbul” festival organized on Jidir Duzu plain in Shusha, Trend reports.

“Dear friends, I am sure that many of you are here for the first time since the occupation. You can see and feel that. This is my third time in Shusha, and every time I come here I say that I want to stay. I do not want to leave here. Shusha has a unique aura. I have never seen a city like Shusha elsewhere in the world. There probably isn’t one. We are gathered in free Shusha after a long break today. Azerbaijani mugham will be performed on the Jidir Duzu plain today. After a long break, we will celebrate this wonderful music holiday in Shusha. It is a music holiday in the true sense of the word. Yes, we did return to Shusha on 8 November by fighting and shedding blood, but Azerbaijani culture, prominent representatives of Azerbaijani culture have returned to Shusha today, and this return is a reality, and everyone must reckon with this reality,” the head of state said.