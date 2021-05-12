Holiday prayers will be held in Yukhari Govharagha mosque tomorrow - President of Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12
Trend:
The Yukhari Govharagha mosque has already been repaired and holiday prayers will be held there tomorrow, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said attending the “Kharibulbul” festival organized on Jidir Duzu plain in Shusha, Trend reports.
“From now on, we will live in Shusha forever. The restoration of Shusha has already begun. The instructions are being fulfilled. The Yukhari Govharagha mosque has already been repaired and holiday prayers will be held there tomorrow,” the head of state said.
