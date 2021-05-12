President Ilham Aliyev inspects Khan gizi Natavan’s palace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have inspected the palace of Khan gizi Natavan in Shusha.

The house of Khan gizi Natavan in Shusha was also destroyed during the occupation.

The head of state was informed that an assessment of the damage caused to the building during the occupation had already begun. After this process, the restoration work will be launched here.