Azerbaijani president, first lady view administrative building for Special representation in Shusha
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have viewed the administrative building for the Special representation in Shusha.
The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the restoration work carried out here.
The head of state gave instructions on the work to be done.
Latest
I never seen city like Shusha elsewhere in world. There probably isn’t one - President of Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani culture, prominent representatives of Azerbaijani culture returned to Shusha today - President Aliyev
After long break, “Kharibulbul” festival being held in Jidir Duzu, we have been looking forward to this day for 30 years - President Aliyev
Collection of notes of works by Azerbaijani composers prepared by Heydar Aliyev Foundation presented at Shusha Music Festival (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Need to restore transport route to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic - obvious - Russian expert
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend inauguration of 110/35/10 kV Shusha substation (PHOTO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared footages from her next visit to Karabakh with President Ilham Aliyev on her Instagram page (VIDEO)