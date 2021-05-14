Chairs of Azerbaijani Parliament, Turkish National Assembly talk issues of mutual interest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

Chairman of the Great National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop and Chair of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova held a phone conversation at Shntop’s initiative on 14 May, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

The speaker of the Turkish parliament congratulated the Gafarova and members of the Azerbaijani Parliament on the sacred Ramadan and wished the people of Azerbaijan prosperity. Gafarova, in turn, sent her holiday greetings to the Turkish colleague and the people of Turkey.

The speakers of the parliaments of the fraternal countries also discussed matters of mutual interest during the telephone call.