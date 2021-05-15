Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening ceremony of new bridge over Bum River, road to Bum settlement after renovation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15
Trend:
A new bridge over the Bum River on the second kilometer of the Bum-Tikanli-Abrikh highway, which separates 11 residential settlements with a population of 20,000 people from the district center and other settlements and a 2km highway to Bum settlement in Gabala district have been inaugurated after the renovation.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.
The head of state was informed of the technical indicators of the new bridge and the road.
