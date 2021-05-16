Azerbaijani Armed Forces continue exercises, moving to operational areas (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

Trend:

Azerbaijani Armed Forces continue to carry out military exercises, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Defense Ministry.

The troops, command posts, combat and reserve units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces raised on alarm are moving to the operational areas in accordance with the plan of the exercises.

The redeployment of troops is carried out secretly and promptly, in accordance with the requirements of its organization.

The exercises have started from May 16 and will end on May 20.