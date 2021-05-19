Azerbaijani FM, UAE minister of state discuss issues of bilateral and multilateral co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates Ahmed Al Sayegh in the format of a video conference on May 19, 2021, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The sides discussed the issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as mutual support for each other's candidates and initiatives within international organizations.

Bayramov briefed the opposite side on the latest situation in the region, as well as the implementation of the trilateral statement [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region].

The ministers also stressed the importance of developing economic cooperation between the two countries. In particular, the existing cooperation between the two countries in the field of alternative energy was discussed.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.