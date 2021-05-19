Prime Minister of Azerbaijan is on official visit to Russia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

Trend:

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov left for Russia on official visit, Trend reports.

At the Vnukovo-2 airport, the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan was met by Russian officials. A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the head of the Azerbaijani government.

Within the framework of the official visit on May 20, the delegation headed by the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan is expected to meet with the Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin and other officials