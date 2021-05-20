Azerbaijani ombudsperson visits detained members of Armenian armed group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20:

Trend:

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, once again visited the members of the Armenian armed group detained on Azerbaijani territory, Trend reports referring to the Ombudsperson's Office.

“During her next unnoticed monitoring of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice under her national preventive mechanism mandate, the ombudsperson once again visited the members of the armed group, who were settled by Armenia in the lands of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, but detained as a part of the countermeasures for criminal acts threatening the lives and health of our civilians and military servicemen and handed over for the investigation and those who were accused of terror acts,” Aliyeva said.

Those persons were detained during the measures countering criminal and terror acts resulted in the killing of four Azerbaijani servicemen and severely injuring one civilian in the territory of Azerbaijan on Dec. 12-13, 2020 after a month of ceasing all hostilities in accordance with the trilateral statement of Nov. 10, 2020, signed by the country leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia.

During a one-on-one meeting with those persons, the ombudsperson investigated the situation of ensuring their rights. Meanwhile, the accused persons didn't complain about their detention conditions, nutrition, healthcare service, and treatment.

The commissioner for human rights privately listened to all those persons, presented them legislative acts in their own language, and explained their rights.

An ad-hoc Report of the ombudsperson based on the outcomes of this monitoring was submitted to international human rights organizations.