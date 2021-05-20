Azerbaijani president to take part in Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center's videoconference
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will take part in the videoconference of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center on the topic 'South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospects for Cooperation', Trend reports.
