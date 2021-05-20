Azerbaijan comments on Indian MFA statement about Armenian-Azerbaijani border events

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

Trend:

It's extremely strange that the Foreign Ministry of India, a country which over the past 30 years hasn't called for the withdrawal of the Armenian Armed Forces from the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan, is now talking about the withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces, Spokesperson for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva made the remark commenting on the words of the official representative of the Indian ministry in connection with the latest events on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Trend reports.