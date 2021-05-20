Azerbaijan responds to India's MFA regarding Armenian-Azerbaijani border events (UPDATE)

Politics 20 May 2021 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Details added: first version posted on 12:33

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

Trend:

It's extremely strange that the Foreign Ministry of India, a country which over the past 30 years hasn't called for the withdrawal of the Armenian Armed Forces from the previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan, is now talking about the ‘withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces’, Spokesperson for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva made the remark commenting on the words of the official representative of the Indian ministry in connection with the latest events on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Trend reports.

She stressed that the main reason for the disagreements on border issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan is the illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia until November 2020.

"So, it’s Armenia that violates the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is only restoring its internationally recognized borders, continues to strengthen the system of border protection within its territorial integrity, and this process is carried out on the basis of maps held by each of the parties and defining the border line between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the spokesperson noted.

“In recent months, there have been disagreements between the parties on border issues, and all of them were resolved through negotiations between the parties to the trilateral agreement (between Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia),” she further said. “Besides, it’s clear that the last statement of the Indian Foreign Ministry talking about the ‘withdrawal of troops’ was made without a comprehensive study of various aspects of the issue."

"I’d like to remind that Azerbaijan has always called and calls for sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of states. We believe that mutual respect and strict adherence to these principles is the only way to resolve any dispute and establish good-neighborly relations in the full sense of the word,” the spokesperson added. “As the current chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan has identified the promotion of the Bandung principles as one of the priorities of its chairmanship. These principles contribute to the development of justice and equality in international relations and ensure the observance of the norms and principles of international law.”

Any attempts to damage unity within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement are unacceptable," Abdullayeva noted.

Will be updated
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Egypt strikes deal with Russia to supply Sputnik V before end of 2021
Egypt strikes deal with Russia to supply Sputnik V before end of 2021
3 family members killed in fresh Israeli airstrike in central Gaza
3 family members killed in fresh Israeli airstrike in central Gaza
Moscow extremely concerned about Palestinian-Israeli conflict, monitors situation
Moscow extremely concerned about Palestinian-Israeli conflict, monitors situation
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Albaad buys Spanish wet wipes co Optimal Care Israel 14:13
Geostat reveals Producer Price Indices for services in Georgia Business 14:07
Producer Price Index for Industrial Products up in Georgia Business 14:04
Uzbek-Korean JV to opens tender for power supplies Tenders 13:58
Plant of Iran's Sabalan Petrochemical Company launched Oil&Gas 13:57
Airport in Uzbekistan to buy spares for vehicles via tender Tenders 13:57
Lending to communications and transport sector in Azerbaijan down Finance 13:56
Turkmenistan’s Turkmennebit reveals data on rock penetration Oil&Gas 13:55
Unit of petrochemical plant put into operation in south Iran Oil&Gas 13:53
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds foreign exchange auction Finance 13:42
Iran's petrochemical production potential increases - Zanganeh Oil&Gas 13:29
Azerbaijani auxiliary ship put into operation after repairs Economy 13:06
Iran’s Masjed Soleyman Petrochemical Company launches new plant Oil&Gas 13:06
Uzbekistan, Ukraine sign number of bilateral documents Uzbekistan 13:00
Azerbaijan responds to India's MFA regarding Armenian-Azerbaijani border events Politics 13:00
Iran boots exports of agricultural products Business 12:57
Azerbaijani ports increase cargo transshipment in 4M2021 Transport 12:57
Iran's raw steel exports up Business 12:56
Azerbaijan reports decline in electricity production Oil&Gas 12:55
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas sees increase in sale price for oil, gas Oil&Gas 12:43
Volume of jet fuel imports by SOCAR to Ukraine announced Oil&Gas 12:42
Azerbaijan to establish municipalities in liberated territories Politics 12:42
Xenophobia, related intolerance on the rise in Armenia - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 12:39
Britain clears $44 bln Virgin-O2 mobile merger deal Europe 12:38
Russian company ready to partake in construction of Mazar-i-Sharif - Kabul - Peshawar railway Transport 12:37
EasyJet readies 90% of fleet despite summer doubts Europe 12:36
Uzbekistan, Russia agree on phased resumption of regular passenger rail communication Transport 12:34
Uzbekistan signs memorandum with Japan Foreign Trade Development Organization Uzbekistan 12:32
IMF to consider attracting financial assistance for Islamic banking dev’t in Uzbekistan Finance 12:29
Azerbaijan unveils 4M2021 petrochemicals production figures Oil&Gas 12:26
Georgia postpones registration of enterprises producing batteries and accumulators Business 12:21
Azerbaijan - largest supplier of petroleum bitumen to Georgia Oil&Gas 12:20
Baku Higher Oil School starts cooperation with US Duke University Society 12:11
Azerbaijani president to take part in Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center's videoconference Politics 12:10
UK Exports Minister Graham Stuart arrives in Azerbaijan Politics 12:06
Kazakh Senate approves amendments to state budget for 2021-2023 Business 12:00
Turkmenistan's Ashgabat opens tender for sodium hypochlorite purchase Tenders 11:50
Azerbaijan reveals 4M2021 air traffic indicators Transport 11:43
Kazakh KazMunayGas shares revenue data Oil&Gas 11:38
Uzbekistan eyes expanding cooperation with Austria in textile industry Uzbekistan 11:33
1Q2021 cargo traffic on Azerbaijani segment of TRACECA disclosed Transport 11:33
Latest prices for Azerbaijani oil disclosed Finance 11:33
Georgia reports 1,104 coronavirus cases for May 20 Georgia 11:32
Iran’s PMO discloses activities of Astara port Transport 11:30
Кazakh national telecommunications operator opens tender to buy electric stations Tenders 11:24
Turkmen Dajhanbank working to expand sphere of non-cash payments Finance 11:22
Gold price increases in Azerbaijan Finance 11:10
Copper ores and concentrates rank first in list of Georgian export Business 11:03
Azerbaijan's 4M2021 fixed capital receipts from foreign investments grow Finance 11:03
Finland says there is surely potential for tourism relations with Azerbaijan Tourism 11:02
Georgia decreases gas import from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:01
A national priority: Independent Regulator essential to ensure telecom roaming for Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 10:54
Azerbaijan to lift outdoor mask mandate soon - official Society 10:50
Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria’s commercial operation time announced Oil&Gas 10:45
Uzbekistan Airways notes increase in monthly revenue from freight transport in 2020 Transport 10:44
Azerbaijani ombudsperson visits detained members of Armenian armed group Politics 10:41
India will be in position to vaccinate all adults by year end: Centre Other News 10:34
Turkmenistan, UNESCO discuss inclusion of capital in Creative Cities Network Turkmenistan 10:34
India highlights efforts in preventing spread of Covid-19 at UN roundtable Other News 10:33
US has provided over $500 million in Covid relief to India, says White House Other News 10:32
Mask-wearing campaign launches in Dhaka Bangladesh Other News 10:32
Azerbaijani transport expert stresses advisability of using electric buses in Baku Society 10:29
Army Develops System To Convert Liquid Oxygen Into Low Pressure Oxygen Gas Other News 10:28
Azerbaijan shares data on economically active citizens Business 10:27
Russia opens weekly flights from several cities to Baku Transport 10:22
SOCAR’s capex to moderate with two large projects coming on stream Oil&Gas 10:19
Egypt strikes deal with Russia to supply Sputnik V before end of 2021 Arab World 10:15
Glassbox files for TASE IPO at $350m valuation Israel 10:10
SOCAR’s EBITDA expected to rebound in 2021 Oil&Gas 10:08
Happy to represent home country in Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions - Azerbaijani gymnasts Society 10:08
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for May 20 Uzbekistan 10:00
Oil falls for third day on rising coronavirus infections, U.S. stockpiles Oil&Gas 10:00
Largest share of Slovak exports to Uzbekistan falls on vehicles and auto parts Transport 09:58
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 20 Finance 09:57
Iran expands exports of sweets, chocolate, cereal products Business 09:55
Fitch revises outlook on SOCAR Oil&Gas 09:49
Fitch's outlook on Azerbaijan's rating positive for its Eurobonds - Gazprombank Finance 09:49
Iran implements plan to increase oil extraction Oil&Gas 09:48
Iranian currency rates for May 20 Finance 09:44
Iran's Minister of Social Welfare discusses citizens without insurance coverage Business 09:34
Hall of National Gymnastics Arena in Baku incredibly beautiful - Belarusian gymnast Society 09:31
Georgia can become one of leading exporters of snails - Confederation of Northern Heliciculturists Business 09:06
ESCO shares data on electricity consumption by companies in Georgia Oil&Gas 09:05
13 killed, over 30 injured in S. Pakistan bus crash Other News 08:42
Iran pays $1.9 billion worth of insurance to hospitals during Covid-19 Business 08:21
Iran Air to carry out extraordinary flights from/to France Iran 08:19
Over 2,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:16
Geostat unveils volume of cars export from Georgia to Azerbaijan Business 07:58
Tourism recovering faster in Georgia than initially expected - Minister Business 07:37
Turkey reports 11,553 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:35
Several deaths reported due to massive storm in southern U.S. US 06:28
Small hydroelectric power plant commissioned in Azerbaijan’s Lachin district after renovation Oil&Gas 05:01
Negotiations between Lavrov and Blinken ended in Reykjavik Russia 04:43
Israel not to agree on ceasefire with Hamas until May 21 - Israeli TV Israel 04:04
8 people killed in gunmen attack in NW Nigeria Other News 03:25
UK plans to roll out COVID vaccines to all over-18s in June -The Telegraph Europe 02:34
U.S. and Russian foreign ministers begin talks in Iceland World 01:34
EU agrees to open doors to vaccinated foreigners Europe 00:35
UK Exports Minister Graham Stuart is visiting Azerbaijan Politics 00:01
Acting PM of Armenia considers Russia's proposal to demarcate borders with Azerbaijan as inappropriate Politics 19 May 23:39
All news