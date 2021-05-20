Azerbaijani Army wraps up military exercises (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

Trend:

Azerbaijani Army successfully completed exercises involving different types of troops held within the plan approved by Azerbaijan’s President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports referring to the Defense Ministry’s press service.

On May 20, following the exercises, a meeting was held with the participation of the command staff.

The meeting participants analyzed the activities of troops, headquarters in the exercises, assessed the implementation of the assigned tasks.

The exercises had been held since May 16.

Up to 15,000 military personnel, 300 tanks and other armored vehicles, 400 missile and artillery installations of various calibers, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars and anti-tank weapons, up to 50 units of military aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes were used for the exercises.