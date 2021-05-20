Azerbaijan, Russia sign documents on co-op in several spheres

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Russia signed the documents on cooperation in a number of spheres, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on May 20.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on May 20.

The topical issues of increasing trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting. The sides also discussed the issues of joint fight against COVID-19.

Mishustin stressed that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia is growing.

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the trade turnover between the two countries increased by about 3.5 percent and reached $680 million from January through March 2021,” the Russian prime minister added. “There are about 1,000 companies and joint ventures with the Russian capital operating in Azerbaijan.”

“The trilateral statement signed by the presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan and prime minister of Armenia on the cessation of hostilities during the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war opens up the opportunities for the comprehensive development of the South Caucasus,” Mishustin added.

“The expansion of economic ties, the restoration of transport communications, the creation of new infrastructure routes meet the interests of the regional countries,” the Russian prime minister said.

Asadov, in turn, stressed that the relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are at a high level thanks to the relations between the presidents of the two countries, based on mutual trust.

Azerbaijan is successfully developing the economic cooperation with more than 80 entities of the Russian Federation. Over 230 intergovernmental and interministerial documents have been signed between the two countries and six roadmaps are being implemented.

Asadov stressed that the president and the government of Azerbaijan highly appreciate the role of Russia during the 44-day second Nagorno-Karabakh war and support the implementation of the provisions of the trilateral agreement signed as a result of hostilities.

The Azerbaijani prime minister also invited his Russian counterpart to visit Azerbaijan.

Following the talks, the sides signed the documents on the development of cooperation in the fields of communications and information technologies, veterinary medicine, customs, intellectual property, food security and other spheres.