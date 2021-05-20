Second Karabakh war radically changed situation - President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20
Trend:
The Second Karabakh war has radically changed the situation, President Ilham Aliyev said during the video conference entitled ‘South Caucasus: Prospects for Regional Development and Cooperation’ held by Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Trend reports.
The president said that new situation [that emerged in the South Caucasus] needs new approaches.
"This is a very important topic," said the president. "The Second Karabakh war radically changed the situation."
