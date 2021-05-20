Armenia understands that it made big mistake, it lost time - President Aliyev

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 20

Trend:

Armenia understands that it made big mistake, it lost time, President Ilham Aliyev said during the video conference entitled ‘South Caucasus: Prospects for Regional Development and Cooperation’ held by Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Trend reports.

Due to occupation, Azerbaijan openly declared it won't cooperate with Armenia until the territories are liberated, President Aliyev said.

"I think that Armenia understands that it made a very big mistake, they lost time."

"There's big mistrust in society, mutual accusations," he said.

"They were deprived from the initiatives of Azerbaijan with respect to energy and transportation development, and finally, they lost the territories they occupied and which never belonged them neither by history nor by international law," said the president.