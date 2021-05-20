Azerbaijan hopes to plan its future as part of integrated S.Caucasus - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan hopes to plan its future as part of integrated region of South Caucasus, President Ilham Aliyev said during the video conference entitled ‘South Caucasus: Prospects for Regional Development and Cooperation’ held by Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Trend reports.

"After the [Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict is over, after it was resolved by Azerbaijan, we need to look into the future," said the president.

"Despite occupation and large-scale destruction and devastation on the liberated lands, Azerbaijan is ready to look to the future," the president pointed out.

Hopefully, time will come when we will be able to talk about active cooperation in the South Caucasus, added the head of state.