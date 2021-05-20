Open Zangezur corridor to allow for new opportunities for regional countries – President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

Trend:

Following the end of the Second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan already made very important proposals and initiatives, President Ilham Aliyev said during the video conference entitled ‘South Caucasus: Prospects for Regional Development and Cooperation’ held by Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Trend reports.

The president said the proposals and initiatives were reflected in the joint declaration of Nov. 10, 2020 (between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia to end the hostilities).

President Ilham Aliyev said the prepositions were made with respect to opening of communications, new transportation corridors.

"Work has already started on the implementation of this project," he said. "Azerbaijan has already allocated technical and financial resources for that.”

"When Zangezur corridor is opened, it will open new opportunities for countries of the region," said the president.